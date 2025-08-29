National Robotics League: Shaping Future Innovators in India

The Robotics League, a visionary initiative launched by The Innovation Story, IIT Bombay, and supported by Param Capital, is set to revolutionize how young minds in India engage with technology. The League invites students from grades 7-12 to design, build, and compete with robots, fostering a blend of engineering prowess and creativity.

Through collaboration with esteemed partners, this event provides a robust platform for young enthusiasts to explore complex problem-solving outside traditional classroom settings. Emphasizing skills like AI fluency, analytical thinking, and interdisciplinary learning, the League underscores modern education's evolving landscape and the urgent needs of tomorrow's industry.

In its inaugural reveal, the League presented the 'Battle of Charges' game theme to participants. NRL is not just fostering technical skill but cultivating a community driven by innovation and collaboration, promising substantial exploration and profound real-world impacts. Prize allocations, ranging over ₹20 lakhs, underscore the event's commitment to reward creativity and hard work.