Innovative AI Labs Revolutionize Education in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated AI labs in 50 government schools across Visakhapatnam district. Funded by Cyient Foundation with Rs 8 crore, the initiative aims to prepare students for the future. Lokesh emphasized AI's role in educational reform and student innovation.

In a significant step towards educational innovation, Andhra Pradesh's Education and IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, inaugurated AI labs in 50 government schools across Visakhapatnam district. The project, funded by the Cyient Foundation, involves an investment of Rs 8 crore.

During the inauguration at Chandrampalem ZP High School, Lokesh emphasized the transformative potential of AI in education. By drawing parallels with past industrial advancements, he highlighted the opportunities AI presents for student projects and curriculum reform.

Lokesh applauded teachers for spearheading educational reforms and inspected student projects on robotics and smart farming, reiterating AI's importance in shaping India's future. He stressed the need for curriculum and exam system reforms to integrate AI into learning.

