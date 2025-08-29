High Court Victory: AISA's Triumph in Campus Democracy
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) achieved a significant victory with the Delhi High Court's intervention against bond money requirements for Delhi University elections. This decision promotes inclusiveness by removing monetary barriers, allowing all students, including those from humble backgrounds, to participate in campus politics.
In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court ruled against the bond money requirements for Delhi University elections, a move celebrated by the All India Students' Association (AISA) as a step towards greater campus democracy and inclusiveness.
On Friday, the High Court disposed of a petition filed by AISA activists Anjali and Abhishek Kumar, who challenged a Delhi University notification requiring bond deposits of Rs 1 lakh for university-level and Rs 25,000 for college-level student elections.
The ruling marks a pivotal victory for student representation, especially for women and those from modest backgrounds, as it eliminates monetary barriers and replaces the financial stipulation with an anti-defacement affidavit.
