Left Menu

High Court Victory: AISA's Triumph in Campus Democracy

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) achieved a significant victory with the Delhi High Court's intervention against bond money requirements for Delhi University elections. This decision promotes inclusiveness by removing monetary barriers, allowing all students, including those from humble backgrounds, to participate in campus politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:28 IST
High Court Victory: AISA's Triumph in Campus Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court ruled against the bond money requirements for Delhi University elections, a move celebrated by the All India Students' Association (AISA) as a step towards greater campus democracy and inclusiveness.

On Friday, the High Court disposed of a petition filed by AISA activists Anjali and Abhishek Kumar, who challenged a Delhi University notification requiring bond deposits of Rs 1 lakh for university-level and Rs 25,000 for college-level student elections.

The ruling marks a pivotal victory for student representation, especially for women and those from modest backgrounds, as it eliminates monetary barriers and replaces the financial stipulation with an anti-defacement affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025