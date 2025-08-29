High Court Victory: AISA's Triumph in Campus Democracy

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court ruled against the bond money requirements for Delhi University elections, a move celebrated by the All India Students' Association (AISA) as a step towards greater campus democracy and inclusiveness.

On Friday, the High Court disposed of a petition filed by AISA activists Anjali and Abhishek Kumar, who challenged a Delhi University notification requiring bond deposits of Rs 1 lakh for university-level and Rs 25,000 for college-level student elections.

The ruling marks a pivotal victory for student representation, especially for women and those from modest backgrounds, as it eliminates monetary barriers and replaces the financial stipulation with an anti-defacement affidavit.

(With inputs from agencies.)