Transforming Odisha: Education and Technology Drive Global Aspirations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlights education and technology as transformative forces in Odisha's rural communities. Speaking during his visit to his constituency for the Nuakhai festival, Pradhan underscored the National Education Policy 2020's rooted yet futuristic vision, drawing parallels to the festival's community spirit.

Sambalpur has become an education hub with institutions like IIM Sambalpur and Sambalpur University incorporating local culture into curricula. Initiatives like the '10 days bagless school' emphasize community-based learning. Partnerships with global institutions aim to upskill thousands of students, while local innovations are emerging from the region.

Pradhan acknowledged challenges such as educational access in districts like Koraput and Kalahandi. Efforts include expanded mid-day meals, transport for students, and targeted scholarships. With a focus on hands-on learning and societal issues, Sambalpur's educational ecosystem is poised to contribute to Viksit Bharat goals, preserving cultural identity.

