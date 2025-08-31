Left Menu

Transforming Odisha: Education and Technology Drive Global Aspirations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discusses the transformative impact of education and technology on Odisha's agrarian communities, highlighting the role of the National Education Policy 2020. Recent educational initiatives, global partnerships, and a focus on applied learning are helping to elevate Odisha's rural communities to global prominence.

Updated: 31-08-2025 11:43 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlights education and technology as transformative forces in Odisha's rural communities. Speaking during his visit to his constituency for the Nuakhai festival, Pradhan underscored the National Education Policy 2020's rooted yet futuristic vision, drawing parallels to the festival's community spirit.

Sambalpur has become an education hub with institutions like IIM Sambalpur and Sambalpur University incorporating local culture into curricula. Initiatives like the '10 days bagless school' emphasize community-based learning. Partnerships with global institutions aim to upskill thousands of students, while local innovations are emerging from the region.

Pradhan acknowledged challenges such as educational access in districts like Koraput and Kalahandi. Efforts include expanded mid-day meals, transport for students, and targeted scholarships. With a focus on hands-on learning and societal issues, Sambalpur's educational ecosystem is poised to contribute to Viksit Bharat goals, preserving cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

