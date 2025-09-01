Punjab Shuts Educational Institutes Amid Torrential Rains

The Punjab government has taken decisive action in light of the unyielding downpours battering the region. On Monday, officials declared that all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes would remain closed until September 3, 2025.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closures due to the relentless rainfall that has triggered devastating floods. The affected students lodged in hostels are advised to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines provided by local authorities.

The flood crisis, fueled by the overflow from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has severely impacted districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar. With schools already closed, the government prioritizes safety as the situation unfolds.

