Left Menu

Punjab Shuts Educational Institutes Amid Torrential Rains

In response to severe rainfalls causing widespread floods across Punjab, the state government has closed all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes until September 3, 2025. The decision highlights concerns for student safety, emphasizing adherence to official guidelines as tensely watched district floods worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:22 IST
Punjab Shuts Educational Institutes Amid Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken decisive action in light of the unyielding downpours battering the region. On Monday, officials declared that all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes would remain closed until September 3, 2025.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closures due to the relentless rainfall that has triggered devastating floods. The affected students lodged in hostels are advised to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines provided by local authorities.

The flood crisis, fueled by the overflow from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has severely impacted districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar. With schools already closed, the government prioritizes safety as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Four Lives in Mahabubnagar

 India
2
OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

OpenAI's Bold Move: India to Host Major Data Center

 Global
3
Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Shines at US Open

 Global
4
Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

Surprise Dip in British House Prices Defies Forecast

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025