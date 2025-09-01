Punjab Shuts Educational Institutes Amid Torrential Rains
In response to severe rainfalls causing widespread floods across Punjab, the state government has closed all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes until September 3, 2025. The decision highlights concerns for student safety, emphasizing adherence to official guidelines as tensely watched district floods worsen.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has taken decisive action in light of the unyielding downpours battering the region. On Monday, officials declared that all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes would remain closed until September 3, 2025.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the closures due to the relentless rainfall that has triggered devastating floods. The affected students lodged in hostels are advised to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines provided by local authorities.
The flood crisis, fueled by the overflow from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, has severely impacted districts, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar. With schools already closed, the government prioritizes safety as the situation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Fury Claims More Lives in Shimla Amid Heavy Rains
Haryana Prepares for Floods Amid Heavy Rains, Celebrates Sports Day
More heavy rain expected in northwest India in September, especially Uttarakhand, south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan: IMD.
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rainfall with IMD's Warning
The Waning Tide: How Declining International Student Enrolment is Impacting US Universities