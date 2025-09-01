Bridging Continents: India and Germany Unite for Education

The Indo-German Education Conclave 2025 in Delhi and Pune provided a unique platform where Indian students could explore educational opportunities in Germany. Among the highlights was Aarav, a 17-year-old, who got the green light to pursue engineering studies in Germany, bringing the country within reach of many hopefuls.

The conclave, co-organized by g.a.s.t. e.V. and Study Feeds, featured teacher training and panel discussions aimed at strengthening educational ties. In Pune, parents benefited from visa guidance sessions by the German Consulate, providing much-needed clarity for families planning for their children's overseas education.

As Germany's educational institutions engage more with Indian students, leaders from both sides stressed the importance of cultural exchanges and the development of language skills. These efforts aim to make pursuing higher education in Germany a feasible and attractive option for Indian students.