Battle for Autonomy: West Bengal Universities Stand Firm

In a significant show of solidarity, nine teacher organisations have claimed that the West Bengal higher education department is encroaching upon the autonomy of state universities.

These bodies supported Calcutta University's interim Vice-Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, for her firm stance in not altering the undergraduate examination date, which conflicted with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day.

The organisations have condemned the education minister and TMCP leaders for their remarks against Dutta, warning of increased governmental interference in university affairs.

