Battle for Autonomy: West Bengal Universities Stand Firm

Nine teacher organisations allege West Bengal's higher education department is undermining university autonomy. They supported Calcutta University's interim VC, Shanta Dutta, for refusing to change exam dates for political events. The conflict highlights broader concerns about government interference in university affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:35 IST
In a significant show of solidarity, nine teacher organisations have claimed that the West Bengal higher education department is encroaching upon the autonomy of state universities.

These bodies supported Calcutta University's interim Vice-Chancellor, Shanta Dutta, for her firm stance in not altering the undergraduate examination date, which conflicted with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad's foundation day.

The organisations have condemned the education minister and TMCP leaders for their remarks against Dutta, warning of increased governmental interference in university affairs.

