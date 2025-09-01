Left Menu

Ahmedabad's CEPT University Triumphs at IBPSA Building Simulation Competition

Students from CEPT University won the top prize at the IBPSA Student Modelling Competition 2025 held in Brisbane, Australia. Their smart design significantly improved the energy performance of Bundanon Art Museum. CEPT's team has consistently reached the finals, securing victory for the second consecutive time.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:19 IST
Ahmedabad's CEPT University Triumphs at IBPSA Building Simulation Competition
In a remarkable achievement, Ahmedabad-based CEPT University students have clinched the top spot at the prestigious International Building Performance Simulation Association (IBPSA) Student Modelling Competition 2025. The event, which forms a part of the 19th Building Simulation Conference, took place in Brisbane, Australia, from August 24 to 27.

The triumphant team from the Master's in Building Energy Performance program outshone approximately 40 teams globally, with Carnegie Mellon University from the USA emerging as the runner-up. Notably, this marks the third consecutive final appearance for CEPT and the second consecutive victory, reinforcing their expertise in building simulation.

The competition challenged participants to enhance energy performance analysis and retrofit strategies for the Bundanon Art Museum in New South Wales. CEPT's innovative solution proposed a design reducing uncomfortable hours by 94% and minimizing the need for active heating to merely 27 hours annually, while significantly improving air quality.

