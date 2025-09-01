Left Menu

Scuffle at Vidyasagar College Leaves Student Injured

An SFI activist, Koushik Das, was injured in a clash at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata. The incident involved an altercation with two TMCP students in the college canteen. While the SFI claims TMCP members attacked Das, the TMCP denies involvement and maintains Das provoked the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An incident at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata has left a student injured following a heated altercation. SFI activist Koushik Das, who studies Mass Communication, was allegedly beaten by two students from the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) during a dispute in the college canteen on Monday.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has claimed that Das sustained injuries, including gashes on his face, due to the attack. However, the TMCP has denied any involvement of its members in the incident, instead suggesting that Das's actions provoked the scuffle.

A TMCP leader stated that while their members were present, they helped prevent the dispute from worsening. Despite conflicting narratives, the incident highlights ongoing tensions among student groups at the institution.

