Tragic Scuffle Turns Fatal in Domestic Altercation
Devinder Singh, 52, was allegedly killed by Dinesh, a domestic and farm worker, after a scuffle with Singh's wife. He was taken to the hospital but declared dead. The police are investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A 52-year-old man, identified as Devinder Singh, lost his life in a tragic altercation allegedly involving his domestic helper on Saturday, police reports indicate.
According to authorities, the conflict erupted when Dinesh, both a domestic help and farm worker, engaged in a heated scuffle with Singh's wife, Palwinder Kaur. The confrontation escalated, resulting in a fatal attack on Singh.
Emergency medical services transported Singh to the hospital, but he was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival. An active investigation is currently underway by the police to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Altercation in Farsh Bazar: Minors Apprehended After Eve-Teasing Incident
Fatal Altercation: Stabbing Incident in Northeast Delhi
Tragic Altercation: Migrant Worker Killed Over Bidi Dispute
Queue Altercation Leads to Stabbing at Delhi Gurudwara
Bangladesh Vows Justice After Factory Worker's Tragic Death