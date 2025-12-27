Tragic Scuffle Turns Fatal in Domestic Altercation

A 52-year-old man, identified as Devinder Singh, lost his life in a tragic altercation allegedly involving his domestic helper on Saturday, police reports indicate.

According to authorities, the conflict erupted when Dinesh, both a domestic help and farm worker, engaged in a heated scuffle with Singh's wife, Palwinder Kaur. The confrontation escalated, resulting in a fatal attack on Singh.

Emergency medical services transported Singh to the hospital, but he was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival. An active investigation is currently underway by the police to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

