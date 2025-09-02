Underground Learning: Kharkiv's Innovative Approach to Education Amid Conflict

In Kharkiv, Ukraine, the sound of laughter and learning echoes deep underground as children return to an unconventional school environment. This underground schooling initiative comes more than three years after the Russian invasion, as Ukrainian parents strive for a semblance of normalcy in their children's education.

With 17,000 students attending these subterranean classrooms, the city has transformed metro stations and built additional deep-set schools to shield its young generation from constant threats of attack. Despite dreams of peace, parents like Anastasia Pochergina have adjusted their expectations, understanding the persistent risks outside.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, announced plans to expand this unique educational infrastructure, bringing hope to families eager for stability. As children like Maria Yampolska joyfully engage in school activities, a determined community continues to adapt in the face of ongoing adversity.

