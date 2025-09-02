Left Menu

Underground Learning: Kharkiv's Innovative Approach to Education Amid Conflict

Ukrainian children in Kharkiv are attending school underground due to ongoing Russian attacks. Seven schools are operational, with more planned. The initiative aims to provide a safe learning environment for the city's youth. Despite parents' hopes for peace, the reality of conflict necessitates innovative educational solutions.

Updated: 02-09-2025 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine, the sound of laughter and learning echoes deep underground as children return to an unconventional school environment. This underground schooling initiative comes more than three years after the Russian invasion, as Ukrainian parents strive for a semblance of normalcy in their children's education.

With 17,000 students attending these subterranean classrooms, the city has transformed metro stations and built additional deep-set schools to shield its young generation from constant threats of attack. Despite dreams of peace, parents like Anastasia Pochergina have adjusted their expectations, understanding the persistent risks outside.

Kharkiv's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, announced plans to expand this unique educational infrastructure, bringing hope to families eager for stability. As children like Maria Yampolska joyfully engage in school activities, a determined community continues to adapt in the face of ongoing adversity.

