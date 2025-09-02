Left Menu

Students Rally for Real Change at Delhi University

Hundreds of students gathered at a mahapanchayat organized by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Delhi University, highlighting challenges such as FYUP and women's safety, ahead of the student union polls. They criticized ABVP and NSUI for unfulfilled promises and advocated for addressing real student issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:19 IST
Students Rally for Real Change at Delhi University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of students gathered at Delhi University on Tuesday for a 'mahapanchayat' organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), ahead of the student union elections.

The event aimed to spotlight the 'real issues' faced by students, with organizers accusing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of failing to deliver on their promises. The student elections are set for September 18, with results expected the following day.

Speakers, including Anjali of AISA, criticized the university for implementing the FYUP and the perceived saffronisation of education. Safety concerns for women and a hostel crisis were also raised, alongside a call for functioning Internal Complaints Committees in colleges.

TRENDING

1
Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

 India
2
Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Over Withheld Financial Data

 India
3
Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

Massive Road Cave-in Disrupts Delhi Traffic Amid Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

Manu Bhaker Anticipates Thrilling Debut of India's Shooting League

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025