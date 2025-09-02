Students Rally for Real Change at Delhi University

Hundreds of students gathered at Delhi University on Tuesday for a 'mahapanchayat' organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), ahead of the student union elections.

The event aimed to spotlight the 'real issues' faced by students, with organizers accusing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of failing to deliver on their promises. The student elections are set for September 18, with results expected the following day.

Speakers, including Anjali of AISA, criticized the university for implementing the FYUP and the perceived saffronisation of education. Safety concerns for women and a hostel crisis were also raised, alongside a call for functioning Internal Complaints Committees in colleges.