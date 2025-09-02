Alleged Ragging Incident at MKCG Medical College: A Closer Look

An alleged ragging incident involving a second-year MBBS student at MKCG Medical College has surfaced, sparking controversy. The student accused seniors of torturing him by making him kneel for extended hours and disturbing his study environment with loud music.

The medical college's anti-ragging committee, led by Principal Suchitra Dash and including senior professors and police personnel, conducted an investigation. According to the committee, both junior and senior students denied the occurrence of such an event, labeling the allegations as fabricated.

In response to these claims, the college administration has decided to increase hostel inspections to deter any similar incidents in the future. Police have also advised students to reach out directly in cases of harassment or torture.