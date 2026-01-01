'Sade Buzurg Sada Maan': Punjab's Pledge to Seniors

The Punjab government has unveiled the 'Sade Buzurg Sada Maan' campaign, aimed at enhancing the welfare and safety of senior citizens across the state. The initiative, announced by Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur, will launch on January 16 in SAS Nagar and proceed district-wise.

Approximately Rs 24 crore will be invested in healthcare and welfare services, including free medical camps offering eye, ENT check-ups, cataract surgeries, and legal guidance. The initiative also features pension assistance and senior citizen cards. Last year's camps recorded over 20,000 registrations.

A toll-free helpline (14567) is available for grievances, and financial aid is allocated for old-age and daycare centers. Upcoming projects include a 72-bed government-run home in Mansa, opening on January 10. The AAP government encourages participation in these supportive measures.

