Rain-induced School Closure in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on Wednesday for students ranging from nursery to Class 12, according to a district administration order citing anticipated heavy rainfall.

The closure decision impacts schools under the Basic Education Department, as well as government-aided, CBSE, ICSE, and Madrasa Board-affiliated institutions. However, the order specifies that all teaching and non-teaching staff in basic and composite schools are expected to report to work and fulfill regular duties.

The directive mandates strict adherence to the closure order as the district, along with other regions in the national capital territory, has experienced intense rainfall in recent days.

