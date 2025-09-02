High Court Decision Looms Over UP Medical College Reservation Quota Controversy
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government after a single judge quashed government orders increasing reservation in state medical colleges to over 79%. A verdict from the division bench is expected on September 4.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is close to delivering a significant verdict on the special appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government. This follows a single judge bench's decision to overturn government orders increasing the reservation in government medical colleges beyond 79%.
A division bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla will announce the judgment on September 4. The appeal, moved by the state's Medical Education Department, aims to reinstate the controversial reservations.
The UP government has enlisted special private lawyers, including senior advocates, to argue the case. They claim the single bench ignored a Supreme Court precedent by ruling against the increased reservations. The single bench had determined that these reservations exceeded the Supreme Court's established limit of 50%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vivek Agnihotri Appeals for Fair Release of 'The Bengal Files' Amidst Controversy
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid
NCLAT Upholds NCLT's Approval of HNG Revival Amid Appeals
PM Modi's Emotional Appeal: Bihar's Outcry Against Insult
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation