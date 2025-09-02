Left Menu

High Court Decision Looms Over UP Medical College Reservation Quota Controversy

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has reserved its decision on an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government after a single judge quashed government orders increasing reservation in state medical colleges to over 79%. A verdict from the division bench is expected on September 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:43 IST
High Court Decision Looms Over UP Medical College Reservation Quota Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is close to delivering a significant verdict on the special appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government. This follows a single judge bench's decision to overturn government orders increasing the reservation in government medical colleges beyond 79%.

A division bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla will announce the judgment on September 4. The appeal, moved by the state's Medical Education Department, aims to reinstate the controversial reservations.

The UP government has enlisted special private lawyers, including senior advocates, to argue the case. They claim the single bench ignored a Supreme Court precedent by ruling against the increased reservations. The single bench had determined that these reservations exceeded the Supreme Court's established limit of 50%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

Invisible Threat: Airborne Pathogens Loom Over Delhi's Cityscape

 India
2
Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

Pegula Powers to U.S. Open Semi-Final

 Global
3
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
4
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025