High Court Decision Looms Over UP Medical College Reservation Quota Controversy

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is close to delivering a significant verdict on the special appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government. This follows a single judge bench's decision to overturn government orders increasing the reservation in government medical colleges beyond 79%.

A division bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla will announce the judgment on September 4. The appeal, moved by the state's Medical Education Department, aims to reinstate the controversial reservations.

The UP government has enlisted special private lawyers, including senior advocates, to argue the case. They claim the single bench ignored a Supreme Court precedent by ruling against the increased reservations. The single bench had determined that these reservations exceeded the Supreme Court's established limit of 50%.

(With inputs from agencies.)