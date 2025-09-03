Left Menu

NSUI Leads 'Save DU' March for Student Rights

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) organized a 'Save DU' march at Delhi University, advocating for menstrual leave, affordable hostels, and fair scholarships. Led by NSUI's Varun Choudhary, the protest highlighted demands such as menstrual leave, safe campuses, affordable hostels, and scholarships for an egalitarian student environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:02 IST
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) conducted a significant 'Save DU' march across Delhi University, demanding better student rights. The protest focused on obtaining menstrual leave, affordable accommodation, and equitable scholarships for students.

The rally, led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, received substantial support, exemplifying a call for dignity, equality, and increased opportunities for all university students. Choudhary emphasized NSUI's commitment to transforming Delhi University into a fairer, more inclusive space.

Among the demands were provisions for 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, hostel expansions for reserved categories, scholarships, free Metro passes, and removal of RSS-backed appointments. As DUSU elections approach, NSUI remains confident of victory, promising continuous advocacy for student welfare.

