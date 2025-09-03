NSUI Leads 'Save DU' March for Student Rights

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) conducted a significant 'Save DU' march across Delhi University, demanding better student rights. The protest focused on obtaining menstrual leave, affordable accommodation, and equitable scholarships for students.

The rally, led by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, received substantial support, exemplifying a call for dignity, equality, and increased opportunities for all university students. Choudhary emphasized NSUI's commitment to transforming Delhi University into a fairer, more inclusive space.

Among the demands were provisions for 12 days of menstrual leave per semester, hostel expansions for reserved categories, scholarships, free Metro passes, and removal of RSS-backed appointments. As DUSU elections approach, NSUI remains confident of victory, promising continuous advocacy for student welfare.