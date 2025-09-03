Left Menu

Seekho Secures Major Funding to Revolutionize Learning with AI-Driven Edutainment

Seekho has raised $28 million in Series B funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, to develop AI-driven educational content. The funding will accelerate Seekho's goal of providing edutainment to 500 million Indians, making learning engaging and accessible to diverse audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seekho, a burgeoning learning platform, announced on Wednesday its successful attainment of USD 28 million in Series B funding.

The funding round was spearheaded by Bessemer Venture Partners and included contributions from new investor Goodwater Capital, alongside established participants Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital.

Rohit Choudhary, founder of Seekho, emphasized the platform's mission to make learning accessible and enjoyable, aiming to reach 500 million Indians by integrating innovative AI-driven solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

