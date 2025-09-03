Left Menu

Empowering Anganwadi Workers: A Step Towards Educational Reform

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasizes the need for a structured training module for Anganwadi workers, recognizing them as key to early childhood education. This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and provides professional development opportunities for enhancing their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:44 IST
Empowering Anganwadi Workers: A Step Towards Educational Reform
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocated for a structured training module for Anganwadi workers, acknowledging their pivotal role as 'first teachers' in children's lives. Addressing the launch of Guidelines for Co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Schools, he emphasized upskilling opportunities.

Pradhan highlighted the need for professional development akin to teachers' training, allowing committed Anganwadi workers to pursue further education. The minister stressed that experience paired with professional support would equip them to meet the demands of the new education framework.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi also underscored the critical nature of early childhood education for cognitive development. She noted that co-locating Anganwadis with schools will foster smooth transitions for children while supporting working mothers, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025