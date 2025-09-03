Empowering Anganwadi Workers: A Step Towards Educational Reform

On Wednesday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocated for a structured training module for Anganwadi workers, acknowledging their pivotal role as 'first teachers' in children's lives. Addressing the launch of Guidelines for Co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Schools, he emphasized upskilling opportunities.

Pradhan highlighted the need for professional development akin to teachers' training, allowing committed Anganwadi workers to pursue further education. The minister stressed that experience paired with professional support would equip them to meet the demands of the new education framework.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi also underscored the critical nature of early childhood education for cognitive development. She noted that co-locating Anganwadis with schools will foster smooth transitions for children while supporting working mothers, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)