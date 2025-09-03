Alleged Teacher Assault Leaves Student with Eye Injury

A nine-year-old student from a private school in Khandagiri sustained an eye injury allegedly caused by her mathematics teacher. The child's family has lodged a formal complaint with local authorities.

According to reports, the incident occurred during a math lesson when the teacher allegedly struck the student, causing damage to her left eye. The girl was quickly taken to an eye hospital for immediate medical attention.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and the school has yet to release an official statement. Such incidents constitute a violation of child protection laws under the Right to Education Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)