CBSE and NCB Unite for Drug-Free Schools Initiative
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have joined forces to promote a drug-free environment in schools. The collaboration includes initiatives like awareness programs, workshops, and community outreach, aiming to provide a safe educational atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are teaming up to promote drug-free school environments and increase awareness about substance abuse. Officials announced the signing of an MoU paving the way for initiatives like awareness programs and workshops.
A pilot program will start in 100 CBSE schools, utilizing a hub-and-spoke model for broader outreach. Anurag Garg, NCB Director General, emphasized the role of educational institutions in addressing drug problems and reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to awareness and counseling programs.
CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta stressed the importance of providing a supportive environment for students. Efforts like Tele-MANAS, which expands mental healthcare access, are instrumental. The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing school leaders to discuss practical solutions for effective drug prevention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- NCB
- drug-free schools
- substance abuse
- education
- awareness
- workshops
- MOU
- mental health
- India
ALSO READ
Mizoram Students Embark on Educational Bharat Darshan Tour
Boosting Medical Education: J&K Gets 190 More MBBS Seats
President Murmu Praises Educational Excellence at Central University of Tamil Nadu Convocation
National Education Policy for Future Leaders: Tradition Meets Modernity
StudyIn and SUN Education Unite to Revolutionize Global Student Recruitment