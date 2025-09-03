Left Menu

CBSE and NCB Unite for Drug-Free Schools Initiative

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have joined forces to promote a drug-free environment in schools. The collaboration includes initiatives like awareness programs, workshops, and community outreach, aiming to provide a safe educational atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:17 IST
CBSE and NCB Unite for Drug-Free Schools Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are teaming up to promote drug-free school environments and increase awareness about substance abuse. Officials announced the signing of an MoU paving the way for initiatives like awareness programs and workshops.

A pilot program will start in 100 CBSE schools, utilizing a hub-and-spoke model for broader outreach. Anurag Garg, NCB Director General, emphasized the role of educational institutions in addressing drug problems and reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to awareness and counseling programs.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta stressed the importance of providing a supportive environment for students. Efforts like Tele-MANAS, which expands mental healthcare access, are instrumental. The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing school leaders to discuss practical solutions for effective drug prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Vigor Plast India's IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India
2
Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

 India
3
Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

Trump Backs Poland Amid Concerns Over Russian Aggression

 Global
4
Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

Matua Community Seeks Citizenship Support from Congress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025