CBSE and NCB Unite for Drug-Free Schools Initiative

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are teaming up to promote drug-free school environments and increase awareness about substance abuse. Officials announced the signing of an MoU paving the way for initiatives like awareness programs and workshops.

A pilot program will start in 100 CBSE schools, utilizing a hub-and-spoke model for broader outreach. Anurag Garg, NCB Director General, emphasized the role of educational institutions in addressing drug problems and reaffirmed the bureau's commitment to awareness and counseling programs.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta stressed the importance of providing a supportive environment for students. Efforts like Tele-MANAS, which expands mental healthcare access, are instrumental. The event concluded with a Q&A session, allowing school leaders to discuss practical solutions for effective drug prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)