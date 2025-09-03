Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Coaching Centre Regulation Bill

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a contentious bill aimed at regulating coaching centres, with the state government advocating that the legislation will foster transparency and accountability. Despite amendments following protests, critics argue the bill falls short, particularly in addressing student suicides.

The Rajasthan Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, introduced amendments such as raising the minimum student registration threshold from 50 to 100 and reducing penalties for infractions. It mandates monitoring systems and provisions to address student mental health.

Critics, including opposition members, questioned the effectiveness of the reduced penalties and point out the bill's lack of focus on fee structures and suicide prevention measures. Nonetheless, the bill passed by voice vote, reflecting divergent views on the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)