Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Coaching Centre Regulation Bill

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a bill to regulate coaching centres, aiming for transparency and accountability. Amid protests, amendments were made, but opposition voices worry about insufficient measures for current challenges, including student suicides. The bill introduces changes like increased registration thresholds and reduced penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:12 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Passes Controversial Coaching Centre Regulation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a contentious bill aimed at regulating coaching centres, with the state government advocating that the legislation will foster transparency and accountability. Despite amendments following protests, critics argue the bill falls short, particularly in addressing student suicides.

The Rajasthan Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, introduced amendments such as raising the minimum student registration threshold from 50 to 100 and reducing penalties for infractions. It mandates monitoring systems and provisions to address student mental health.

Critics, including opposition members, questioned the effectiveness of the reduced penalties and point out the bill's lack of focus on fee structures and suicide prevention measures. Nonetheless, the bill passed by voice vote, reflecting divergent views on the path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

Maharashtra Government Moves Ahead Amid Maratha Reservation Developments

 India
2
GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

GST Overhaul: Big Savings on Everyday Goods and Services

 India
3
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

 Global
4
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025