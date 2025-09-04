Harvard Wins Legal Battle Against Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts
A Boston federal judge overturned the Trump administration's decision to cut $2.6 billion in research funding to Harvard University. The ruling was seen as retaliation for Harvard's refusal to adhere to administrative demands. This decision potentially restores the university's vast research projects and paves the way for further negotiations.
A federal judge in Boston has halted the Trump administration's funding cuts to Harvard University, reinstating more than $2.6 billion previously frozen for research grants. The court ruling criticized the administration for retaliatory actions against the Ivy League school, which had resisted government-dictated governance changes.
US District Judge Allison Burroughs stated that the funding cuts were improperly linked to claims of antisemitism on campus. She labeled these allegations as a guise for a politically motivated attack on the prestigious institution. The court decision marks a notable victory for Harvard, countering several punitive measures the government had threatened.
Negotiations are ongoing between Trump officials and Harvard administrators for a potential settlement. However, President Trump has stipulated Harvard must contribute $500 million, similar to agreements reached with other universities such as Columbia and Brown. The Trump administration maintains that funding decisions fall within its policy-making prerogatives, and it plans to appeal the judge's ruling.