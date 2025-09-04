Harvard Wins Legal Battle Against Trump Administration's Research Funding Cuts

A federal judge in Boston has halted the Trump administration's funding cuts to Harvard University, reinstating more than $2.6 billion previously frozen for research grants. The court ruling criticized the administration for retaliatory actions against the Ivy League school, which had resisted government-dictated governance changes.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs stated that the funding cuts were improperly linked to claims of antisemitism on campus. She labeled these allegations as a guise for a politically motivated attack on the prestigious institution. The court decision marks a notable victory for Harvard, countering several punitive measures the government had threatened.

Negotiations are ongoing between Trump officials and Harvard administrators for a potential settlement. However, President Trump has stipulated Harvard must contribute $500 million, similar to agreements reached with other universities such as Columbia and Brown. The Trump administration maintains that funding decisions fall within its policy-making prerogatives, and it plans to appeal the judge's ruling.