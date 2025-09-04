Revolutionizing Engineering Education: IIT Roorkee and CADFEM India's Digital Twin Lab

In a landmark move to elevate digital engineering education in India, CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) to establish one of the country's most advanced Digital Twin Simulation Labs. This initiative leverages Ansys' cutting-edge Multiphysics simulation tools and CADFEM's engineering expertise, marking a strategic step towards empowering the next generation of innovators.

The collaboration, set to be a national model for academia-industry synergy, grants IIT Roorkee access to Ansys' state-of-the-art Digital Twin, CFD, FEM, and Electromagnetics simulation resources. CADFEM will support the initiative through software licenses, technical workshops, and collaborative research guidance, aiming to integrate advanced simulation workflows into academic curricula and research projects.

According to Madhukar Chatiri, CEO of CADFEM APAC, this partnership reaffirms their commitment to bringing engineering simulations to campuses across India. Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, echoed this, emphasizing the alliance's role in preparing industry-ready and innovation-driven engineers. The collaboration will also include joint workshops, publications, and promote sustainable systems, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled product development research.

