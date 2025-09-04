Left Menu

Revolutionizing Engineering Education: IIT Roorkee and CADFEM India's Digital Twin Lab

CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd. and IIT Roorkee partner to establish an advanced Digital Twin Simulation Lab, enhancing India's digital engineering education. This collaboration incorporates Ansys' Multiphysics simulation technologies and CADFEM expertise to empower innovation and bridge academia and industry, benefiting students, researchers, and faculty nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move to elevate digital engineering education in India, CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) to establish one of the country's most advanced Digital Twin Simulation Labs. This initiative leverages Ansys' cutting-edge Multiphysics simulation tools and CADFEM's engineering expertise, marking a strategic step towards empowering the next generation of innovators.

The collaboration, set to be a national model for academia-industry synergy, grants IIT Roorkee access to Ansys' state-of-the-art Digital Twin, CFD, FEM, and Electromagnetics simulation resources. CADFEM will support the initiative through software licenses, technical workshops, and collaborative research guidance, aiming to integrate advanced simulation workflows into academic curricula and research projects.

According to Madhukar Chatiri, CEO of CADFEM APAC, this partnership reaffirms their commitment to bringing engineering simulations to campuses across India. Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, echoed this, emphasizing the alliance's role in preparing industry-ready and innovation-driven engineers. The collaboration will also include joint workshops, publications, and promote sustainable systems, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled product development research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

