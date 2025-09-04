Left Menu

Struggling to Learn: Education Amidst the Rising Yamuna

Families in Delhi's flood-hit areas face the challenge of continuing education as the Yamuna River rises. Students, like Anuradha and Manvi, are borrowing textbooks and struggling with lost belongings. Parents, determined to maintain their children's education, are drying uniforms creatively amidst the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The rising Yamuna River has thrown a unique challenge to the families residing in the flood-hit regions of Delhi. The once-everyday scenes of studying and preparing for school exams have turned into a struggle for survival as countless children grapple with the loss of educational materials and uniforms.

Students like Anuradha, a Class 11 student, find themselves in dire straits as they try to recover from flood-inflicted losses. Bound by limited access to textbooks and torn notebooks, these young minds are determined to keep up with upcoming exams by borrowing and copying from classmates.

Parents like Geeta Madan and Ramesh Kumar are facing heart-wrenching decisions. While Geeta creatively dries her son's school attire over a gas stove, Ramesh worries about his daughter's future, fearing that missed classes could have long-term impacts on her education. Their stories highlight the urgent need for support in navigating the education crisis caused by the floods.

