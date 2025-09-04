Struggling to Learn: Education Amidst the Rising Yamuna

The rising Yamuna River has thrown a unique challenge to the families residing in the flood-hit regions of Delhi. The once-everyday scenes of studying and preparing for school exams have turned into a struggle for survival as countless children grapple with the loss of educational materials and uniforms.

Students like Anuradha, a Class 11 student, find themselves in dire straits as they try to recover from flood-inflicted losses. Bound by limited access to textbooks and torn notebooks, these young minds are determined to keep up with upcoming exams by borrowing and copying from classmates.

Parents like Geeta Madan and Ramesh Kumar are facing heart-wrenching decisions. While Geeta creatively dries her son's school attire over a gas stove, Ramesh worries about his daughter's future, fearing that missed classes could have long-term impacts on her education. Their stories highlight the urgent need for support in navigating the education crisis caused by the floods.