Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead at BITS Pilani

In a tragic development, a 20-year-old student, Rishi Nair, was discovered dead in his hostel room at the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa, marking the fifth such incident since last December.

The discovery was made around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday after authorities forced open the door when Nair failed to respond to calls. He was found lying motionless on his bed.

As the cause of death is still being investigated, the institution, BITS Pilani, has not issued a formal statement, raising questions about student safety and mental health on campus.