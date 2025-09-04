Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead at BITS Pilani

A 20-year-old student named Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at BITS Pilani's Goa campus. This marks the fifth death on the campus since December 2024. The cause of Nair's death is yet to be determined, and the university has not released a statement.

In a tragic development, a 20-year-old student, Rishi Nair, was discovered dead in his hostel room at the BITS Pilani campus in South Goa, marking the fifth such incident since last December.

The discovery was made around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday after authorities forced open the door when Nair failed to respond to calls. He was found lying motionless on his bed.

As the cause of death is still being investigated, the institution, BITS Pilani, has not issued a formal statement, raising questions about student safety and mental health on campus.

