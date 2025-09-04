Women Shine at Uttar Pradesh University Convocation: A New Era of Empowerment

In a striking display of female academic accomplishment, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the achievements of women at the first convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. Out of 8,507 students receiving degrees, 6,150 were women, showcasing a robust shift towards gender equity and empowerment in higher education.

Approximately 82% of gold and silver medal recipients were female, underscoring their potential for leadership across various sectors. Patel noted the evolving perceptions that once favored early marriages over education for girls, praising their perseverance and triumph across numerous fields, including historically male-dominated areas like agriculture.

Addressing child health and safety, Patel advocated for scientific training for anganwadi workers and collaboration across medical disciplines. She announced initiatives to bolster environmental awareness among children and called for economic rehabilitation for farmers affected by land acquisitions for institutional projects.

