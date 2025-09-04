Left Menu

Women Shine at Uttar Pradesh University Convocation: A New Era of Empowerment

At Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University's first convocation, 6,150 women out of 8,507 graduates received degrees, highlighting female accomplishments in education. Governor Anandiben Patel praised this gender shift and emphasized the role of women in leadership. The event emphasized inclusivity in medical education and child health awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of female academic accomplishment, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the achievements of women at the first convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. Out of 8,507 students receiving degrees, 6,150 were women, showcasing a robust shift towards gender equity and empowerment in higher education.

Approximately 82% of gold and silver medal recipients were female, underscoring their potential for leadership across various sectors. Patel noted the evolving perceptions that once favored early marriages over education for girls, praising their perseverance and triumph across numerous fields, including historically male-dominated areas like agriculture.

Addressing child health and safety, Patel advocated for scientific training for anganwadi workers and collaboration across medical disciplines. She announced initiatives to bolster environmental awareness among children and called for economic rehabilitation for farmers affected by land acquisitions for institutional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

