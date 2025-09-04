Sikkim's Leap Towards Legal Excellence: Inauguration of National Law University

On Thursday, Sikkim marked a milestone with the inauguration of the Sikkim National Law University by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at Assam Lingzey, Pakyong district.

The university officially began its academic activities on September 1 at the Sikkim Judicial Academy. The permanent campus is planned for Assam Lingzey, aiming to furnish quality legal education across Sikkim and India. It offers BA-LLB and LLM programs.

Chief Minister Tamang commended the university as a historic stride towards justice, education, and empowerment, fulfilling students' dreams of pursuing legal studies at home. Chief Justice Somadder highlighted the university's dedication to high-quality education, supporting underprivileged students, and fostering innovative legal thinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)