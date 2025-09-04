Left Menu

Sikkim's Leap Towards Legal Excellence: Inauguration of National Law University

Sikkim National Law University was inaugurated in Pakyong district by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder. The university will offer BA-LLB and LLM programs, aiming to provide quality legal education and nurture future legal professionals, contributing to justice and community service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:15 IST
Sikkim's Leap Towards Legal Excellence: Inauguration of National Law University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Sikkim marked a milestone with the inauguration of the Sikkim National Law University by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder at Assam Lingzey, Pakyong district.

The university officially began its academic activities on September 1 at the Sikkim Judicial Academy. The permanent campus is planned for Assam Lingzey, aiming to furnish quality legal education across Sikkim and India. It offers BA-LLB and LLM programs.

Chief Minister Tamang commended the university as a historic stride towards justice, education, and empowerment, fulfilling students' dreams of pursuing legal studies at home. Chief Justice Somadder highlighted the university's dedication to high-quality education, supporting underprivileged students, and fostering innovative legal thinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's 'Hardcore' Penalty Shock at Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

Craig Fulton Aims for Excellence as Indian Hockey Eyes Glory

 India
3
Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

 India
4
GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

GST Reform Catalyzes India's Textile Industry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025