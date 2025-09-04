Left Menu

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the crucial role of teachers in shaping India's future on the eve of Teachers' Day. She highlighted the significance of the teaching community in fostering responsible and skilled citizens, acknowledging their continuous inspiration from figures like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:49 IST
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged the indispensable role of educators in nurturing society and shaping the future of the nation.

Murmu remarked that as India strides toward becoming a developed nation, the significance of teachers grows exponentially, their contribution pivotal in cultivating responsible and skilled citizens.

Recognizing Teachers' Day as a commemoration of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, Murmu expressed aspirations for the empowerment of the teaching community, enhanced by the National Education Policy 2020, to foster creativity and innovation in students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand

Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challe...

 Thailand
2
Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

Debate Ignites Over GST Reforms: Revolution or Public Betrayal?

 India
3
Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

Senate Scrutiny on Kennedy: Vaccine Policies Under Fire

 Global
4
International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Noida

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025