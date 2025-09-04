Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

On the eve of Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu acknowledged the indispensable role of educators in nurturing society and shaping the future of the nation.

Murmu remarked that as India strides toward becoming a developed nation, the significance of teachers grows exponentially, their contribution pivotal in cultivating responsible and skilled citizens.

Recognizing Teachers' Day as a commemoration of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, Murmu expressed aspirations for the empowerment of the teaching community, enhanced by the National Education Policy 2020, to foster creativity and innovation in students nationwide.

