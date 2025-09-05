V S Negi Elected DUTA President in Crucial Election

The National Democratic Teachers Front's Professor V S Negi emerged victorious in the Delhi University Teachers' Association elections, obtaining 3,366 votes. In a keenly contested race, Negi outpaced major rivals including Democratic Teachers Front's Rajib Ray and Academics for Action and Development's Rajesh K Jha.

With an impressive 84 percent turnout, 8,221 of the university's 9,861 eligible educators participated in the vote. The election underscored pressing academic and administrative agendas, including regularisation of ad-hoc teachers and academic reforms.

The contest also filled 15 executive committee positions, with Akanksha Khurana securing the highest number of votes. The elections are instrumental in influencing policy at Delhi University, addressing core concerns around education policy implementation for the coming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)