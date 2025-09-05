Left Menu

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:22 IST
WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools
West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday published a notification to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

An official said the notice, now available on the official WBSSC website, accounts for the 17 per cent OBC quota as per the state government's reservation policy, in addition to posts for general category candidates.

Of the 35,726 teaching posts - 12,514 are for classes 11-12 and 23,212 for classes 9-10, he said.

The notice follows the Supreme Court's recent stay on a Calcutta High Court order, which had challenged the implementation of the state's OBC policy in school teacher appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

