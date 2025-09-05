Left Menu

National Spotlight: Dr. Zoramdinthara Receives Prestigious Education Award

President Droupadi Murmu awarded Dr. Zoramdinthara from Mizoram University with the National Award to Teacher for Higher Education 2025. This honor includes a silver medal, certificate, and Rs 50,000. Dr. Zoramdinthara, head of the Mizo department, previously received the State NSS Award and Indira Gandhi NSS Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Award to Teacher for Higher Education 2025 to Dr. Zoramdinthara, an associate professor at Mizoram University.

The prestigious award, recognizing outstanding contributions to higher education, includes a silver medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Dr. Zoramdinthara has previously been honored with state-level accolades, including the State NSS Award and the Indira Gandhi NSS Award for his role as a programme officer in 2015 and 2016.

