Jammu Schools Gear for Reopening: Ensuring Safety After Rains

Jammu's Directorate of School Education has instructed school heads to ensure school readiness for reopening and safety checks following 11 days of closure due to severe weather. Schools are expected to resume offline classes from September 10, with ongoing monitoring by chief education officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate of School Education in Jammu has issued directives to prepare schools for reopening as the region recovers from severe weather disruptions. Schools have been closed for 11 days due to heavy rains and flash floods.

The educational authorities have ordered school heads to report for duty and conduct a thorough safety audit of the school premises. They are to make informed decisions regarding the recommencement of offline classes, set for September 10.

Monitoring of daily activities by chief education officers is mandated, with regular updates to be submitted to the Directorate's office. Compliance with these orders is deemed crucial for ensuring safety and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

