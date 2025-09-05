Jammu and Kashmir Schools Urged to Lead in Climate Resilience Education
During a Teachers' Day event, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha emphasized the need for educational institutions to enhance disaster warning systems and collaborate with locals. He stressed balancing economic growth with environmental protection and called for integrating climate change education into curricula.
Amid severe flooding, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged educational institutions to boost early disaster warning systems. Speaking at SKICC on Teachers' Day, he called for integrating local wisdom into these initiatives.
Paying homage to educationist Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Sinha highlighted the need for balancing economic growth with environmental protection. He tasked educational departments with involving students in climate resilience projects like the Green Jammu Kashmir Drive.
Advocating for making climate change a core subject, Sinha also pointed out that teachers should focus on character building and values alongside scientific education. He acknowledged the role of technology in education but emphasized the irreplaceable human element instructors bring.
