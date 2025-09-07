Powerball Frenzy: Missouri and Texas Players Share $1.8 Billion Jackpot

Two fortunate Powerball ticket holders from Missouri and Texas have clinched a monumental $1.8 billion jackpot, the second-largest in the history of the U.S. lottery, according to the game's official website on Sunday. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and the red Powerball 17.

The massive prize pool will be equally split, although the identities of the winners remain undisclosed. The winners are faced with a choice: an annuitized payout of $893.5 million, delivered over 30 years, or a one-time cash payment of $410.3 million, both options before tax.

Saturday's draw marked the 42nd attempt since the last jackpot was hit on May 31, setting a record for the longest streak in Powerball's history without a winner. With odds at a staggering 1 in 292.2 million, the lottery held across 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, attracts millions every week with tickets priced at $2 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)