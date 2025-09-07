Left Menu

Powerball Frenzy: Missouri and Texas Players Share $1.8 Billion Jackpot

Two Powerball players from Missouri and Texas have won a shared $1.8 billion jackpot, marking the second-largest win in U.S. lottery history. Each winner can choose between a $893.5 million annuitized payout or a $410.3 million lump sum. The monumental win follows 42 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:28 IST
Powerball Frenzy: Missouri and Texas Players Share $1.8 Billion Jackpot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two fortunate Powerball ticket holders from Missouri and Texas have clinched a monumental $1.8 billion jackpot, the second-largest in the history of the U.S. lottery, according to the game's official website on Sunday. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and the red Powerball 17.

The massive prize pool will be equally split, although the identities of the winners remain undisclosed. The winners are faced with a choice: an annuitized payout of $893.5 million, delivered over 30 years, or a one-time cash payment of $410.3 million, both options before tax.

Saturday's draw marked the 42nd attempt since the last jackpot was hit on May 31, setting a record for the longest streak in Powerball's history without a winner. With odds at a staggering 1 in 292.2 million, the lottery held across 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, attracts millions every week with tickets priced at $2 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

GST Overhaul: Industry to Address Non-Reduction in Prices Post-Tax Cuts

 India
2
Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

 India
3
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
4
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025