Reshaping Justice: A Call to Action for Law Graduates

At NLSIU's 33rd Annual Convocation, Justice Surya Kant urged graduates to use law as a transformative tool for justice. He emphasized ethical decision-making and upholding constitutional values. Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy announced plans to enhance infrastructure and educational standards at the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:58 IST
Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant delivered a powerful message to the graduating class of 2025 at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), urging them to use law as a force for societal change. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of transforming legal practice beyond a mere career.

Justice Kant advised graduates to make ethical decisions thoughtfully and to uphold high standards of integrity, highlighting the risk of lifelong regrets from rushed choices. He encouraged the young legal minds to align themselves with trustworthy individuals and to clearly outline their core principles.

Meanwhile, Prof Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, announced ambitious plans to improve the university's infrastructure. The 33rd Annual Convocation saw 1,557 students graduate, including 52 gold medal recipients, further cementing the institution's commitment to academic and professional excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

