CBI Nabs Tax Superintendent in Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested a CGST superintendent in Mumbai for demanding and accepting a bribe from a private company. The official threatened the company with a fabricated tax demand. A trap was set after a complaint was filed, leading to the official's arrest and the discovery of unaccounted cash and property deeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent in Mumbai for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a private company, after threatening it with a bogus tax demand of Rs 98 lakh, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

Ankit Aggarwal, serving as Superintendent in CGST-1, Mumbai, reportedly demanded Rs 20 lakh, but lowered his request to Rs 17 lakh after negotiations, asking for an immediate part-payment of Rs 5 lakh. The company involved reached out to the CBI with a complaint on Monday, prompting the agency to set up a sting operation at the payment site.

The CBI was successful in apprehending Aggarwal in the act of accepting the initial Rs 5 lakh installment of the bribe. Further search operations at his residence uncovered Rs 18.30 lakh of unaccounted cash and property deeds worth over Rs 72 lakhs. Additional digital evidence was seized from his office concerning the ongoing audit report for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

