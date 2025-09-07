Left Menu

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

A delegation from the ABVP met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a clash with police over a law course at a Barabanki university. They discussed alleged academic irregularities, leading to a commitment from the CM to address their concerns. The incident has sparked political and legal responses.

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) approached Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a confrontation with police at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Barabanki, over a contested law course.

Following their meeting, the chief minister assured the ABVP representatives that their concerns would be carefully examined and addressed.

The situation escalated into a political issue when UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar described ABVP members as 'goons,' prompting a legal notice from an ABVP member alleging defamation.

