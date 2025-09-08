IIM Calcutta Climbs Global MBA Rankings: A Leap Forward

IIM Calcutta has made a remarkable leap in the Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2025, securing the 41st position globally for its two-year MBA programme, a significant climb from last year's 56th place.

Among the Indian Institutes of Management, IIM Calcutta is ranked third overall. Notably, it achieved second place in Alumni Network and International Board parameters, and third in careers service, aims achieved, weighted salary, international course experience, and overall satisfaction.

These rankings are crucial as they measure business schools on aspects like graduate salary growth, career progression, and international diversity. They significantly influence the decisions of aspiring students, recruiters, and funding institutions, highlighting the return on investment offered by such programmes.