India’s Literacy Leap: Beyond Words, Toward Digital Empowerment

India's literacy rate rose to 80.9% in 2023-24, as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the importance of making literacy a reality for everyone. The ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram initiative has enrolled millions, promoting inclusion with materials in 26 languages. Digital literacy is a focus for future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:52 IST
India's literacy rate has soared from 74% in 2011 to 80.9% in the 2023-24 period, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, substantial progress is contingent upon turning literacy into a practical reality for all citizens, he noted during International Literacy Day 2025 festivities.

Speaking about the ULLAS–Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, Pradhan disclosed that over 3 crore learners and 42 lakh volunteers have engaged with the program, achieving 90% success in foundational literacy and numeracy assessments. The initiative offers resources in 26 Indian languages, marking a move towards inclusive literacy.

Himachal Pradesh joins Tripura, Mizoram, Goa, and Ladakh in full literacy status, underscoring collective efforts. Pradhan and Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the importance of digital literacy, citing India's robust digital public infrastructure as a accelerated path to education and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

