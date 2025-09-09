Uttar Pradesh School Scandal: Teachers Suspended for Gross Misconduct

In a shocking development, the District Basic Shiksha Adhikari in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended the principal along with two assistant teachers from a government primary school. This action follows allegations of severe negligence and misconduct at Maritar Primary School.

BSA Manish Kumar Singh reported that the headmaster, Omkar Nath Singh, along with Anita Yadav and Sunita Singh, faced severe accusations, including absenteeism and manipulation of attendance records by using whiteners to falsely mark their presence. These teachers were also reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as using mobile phones during school hours.

The inquiry uncovered further disturbing behavior from the teachers, including driving students out of the school and imposing physical intimidation. The headmaster has also been accused of inviting outsiders and storing intoxicants on the school premises. A departmental investigation is proceeding to confirm these allegations.

