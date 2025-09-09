Uttar Pradesh School Scandal: Teachers Suspended for Gross Misconduct
Three teachers from a primary school in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended due to accusations of negligence, abuse, and misconduct. An investigation revealed that the teachers frequently skipped duties, tampered with attendance records, and mistreated students. A departmental inquiry is underway to examine these serious allegations.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking development, the District Basic Shiksha Adhikari in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended the principal along with two assistant teachers from a government primary school. This action follows allegations of severe negligence and misconduct at Maritar Primary School.
BSA Manish Kumar Singh reported that the headmaster, Omkar Nath Singh, along with Anita Yadav and Sunita Singh, faced severe accusations, including absenteeism and manipulation of attendance records by using whiteners to falsely mark their presence. These teachers were also reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as using mobile phones during school hours.
The inquiry uncovered further disturbing behavior from the teachers, including driving students out of the school and imposing physical intimidation. The headmaster has also been accused of inviting outsiders and storing intoxicants on the school premises. A departmental investigation is proceeding to confirm these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
