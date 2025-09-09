Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh School Scandal: Teachers Suspended for Gross Misconduct

Three teachers from a primary school in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended due to accusations of negligence, abuse, and misconduct. An investigation revealed that the teachers frequently skipped duties, tampered with attendance records, and mistreated students. A departmental inquiry is underway to examine these serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh School Scandal: Teachers Suspended for Gross Misconduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, the District Basic Shiksha Adhikari in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended the principal along with two assistant teachers from a government primary school. This action follows allegations of severe negligence and misconduct at Maritar Primary School.

BSA Manish Kumar Singh reported that the headmaster, Omkar Nath Singh, along with Anita Yadav and Sunita Singh, faced severe accusations, including absenteeism and manipulation of attendance records by using whiteners to falsely mark their presence. These teachers were also reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as using mobile phones during school hours.

The inquiry uncovered further disturbing behavior from the teachers, including driving students out of the school and imposing physical intimidation. The headmaster has also been accused of inviting outsiders and storing intoxicants on the school premises. A departmental investigation is proceeding to confirm these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025