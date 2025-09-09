Safety Concerns Emerge as PhysicsWallah Eyes IPO

As PhysicsWallah prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), the edtech company has revealed concerning safety incidents involving students and staff. Among these, a student allegedly threatened a teacher with a slipper during an online class, highlighting potential risks associated with disruptive behavior in educational environments.

The company, which offers competitive exam preparation and upskilling courses, has also been in the spotlight for additional troubling cases, including a social media-circulated video that showed a staffer pushing a student. Following an internal investigation, the staff member was terminated.

Amid these incidents, PhysicsWallah remains committed to student safety. The company plans to raise Rs 3,820 crore through its IPO, addressing concerns while expanding its educational offerings across digital and offline platforms. Despite facing challenges, PhysicsWallah has reported narrowed losses and increased revenue, reflecting its growing influence in the edtech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)