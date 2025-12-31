Left Menu

Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

Students from Northeast India protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who was fatally stabbed in Dehradun. They are demanding a CBI investigation and legal protections against racial abuse for Northeast students. Five suspects are arrested, with one still absconding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:04 IST
Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma
  • India

Northeast Indian students gathered for a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling for justice for 24-year-old Anjel Chakma from Tripura, who tragically died from injuries following a stabbing in Dehradun.

Under the banner of the Northeast Students' Society of Delhi University (NESSDU), hundreds demanded a comprehensive investigation into Chakma's death and called for protective laws against racial abuse for students hailing from the Northeast.

Dehradun police have apprehended five suspects, with one alleged attacker at large. Protest leaders have urged for the case to be handed over to the CBI, asserting that timely investigation could have been more effective in preventing such ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

