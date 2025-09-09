Building Future CHROs: XLRI's Transformative 8-Month HR Leadership Programme

In a strategic move to elevate the role of HR leaders, XLRI, in partnership with Emeritus, has announced the launch of its Senior Development Programme in Building Future CHROs. This 8-month initiative is tailored for Chief Human Resource Officers and aspiring leaders, providing them with the tools and insights needed to excel in a rapidly evolving business world.

Recognizing the strategic importance of HR in today's corporate landscape, the program focuses on developing advanced HR strategies aimed at fostering leadership and enhancing organizational resilience. Participants will engage in live online sessions, case studies, and hands-on projects designed to equip them with essential HR skills and strategic insights.

Set to commence on September 30, 2025, with a fee of INR 4,00,000, the program promises significant career benefits, including XLRI Alumni Status and access to a global alumni network. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to excellence in education, empowering HR professionals to drive meaningful change in their organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)