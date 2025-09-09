Utkal University Cracks Down on Illegal Campus Occupants

In a bold move to restore order and enhance the academic environment, Utkal University has begun evicting unauthorized residents from its campus. This initiative follows the removal of non-boarders from hostels, which took place earlier this week, sparking a larger demand for action from the student body and alumni.

Protestors, including both current students and former pupils, rallied at the office of Vice Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat. They demanded immediate eviction of illegal occupants from university quarters and slum areas within the campus. Registrar Swati Mishra confirmed the issuance of further notices to these parties, warning them of impending eviction.

To address the slum dwellers residing illegally on university grounds, administrators are engaging in discussions with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Adhering to procedural regulations, the university is committed to reclaiming its space for bona fide residents and students, ensuring a peaceful and conducive learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)