Unveiling RTE's Impact: The Success and Challenges in Ensuring Educational Equity

A recent report reveals that states like Chhattisgarh and Odisha achieved a 91% retention rate among students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for 2023-24, as observed by Indus Action, an NGO in the education sector.

The report underscores that while the retention rate is promising, comprehensive tracking of post-RTE educational outcomes remains limited. Despite the success, challenges such as financial burdens and digital divides continue to threaten the program's sustainability.

The findings also align with the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing the importance of inclusive and holistic development in education. Addressing financial barriers and improving access to digital education are key to achieving true educational equity.