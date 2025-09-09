Governor Calls for Reforms at Central University of Odisha

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called upon the Central University of Odisha (CUO) to confront obstacles impacting student enrolment and to focus on hiring permanent teaching and non-teaching staff.

Kambhampati, during a recent visit to the university, engaged with faculty and students, emphasizing the vital need for qualitative education and enhanced grading standards.

He applauded the strides in infrastructure development and stressed improving the university's faculty quality and institutional ranking as key to its progress.

