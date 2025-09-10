Left Menu

Rising Tide: Obesity Surpasses Underweight in Global Youth

A UNICEF report reveals that obesity has become more prevalent than underweight among school-aged children and adolescents globally. Data from 2000-2022 shows that 1 in 10 youths are affected, with rates tripling since 2000. Unhealthy food environments, ultra-processed foods, and aggressive marketing are cited as critical factors.

A new UNICEF report highlights an alarming trend: obesity has overtaken underweight as a more common issue among school-aged children and adolescents globally. The children's agency draws upon data from 2000 to 2022, showing the rapid increase in obesity rates due to unhealthy global food environments.

The report indicates that around 188 million youths, or 1 in 10, now live with obesity—a stark rise from 3% in 2000 to 9.4% today. While issues of underweight are still present, they have decreased from nearly 13% to 9.2% within this age group. Obesity is now prevalent across all regions except for sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

UNICEF stresses the urgent need for government intervention to curb the rise of obesity, recommending restrictions on marketing unhealthy foods and banning junk food in schools. The organization insists that the obesity crisis stems from toxic food environments, exacerbated by high-sugar, high-fat products, and widespread advertising.

