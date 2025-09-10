Polish President Calls Urgent Security Meeting Amid Drone Incident

In response to a serious breach of Polish airspace, President Karol Nawrocki has announced a convening of the National Security Council within 48 hours. This decision comes after Polish forces successfully intercepted Russian drones amid an extensive Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

The entry of these drones into Poland's airspace is being described as an unprecedented development, drawing great concern from NATO and heightening tensions in the region. President Nawrocki emphasized the importance of obtaining full clarity on the incident ahead of critical discussions.

Officials are preparing to address the security implications of this breach, which signals escalating regional tensions and challenges NATO's defensive posture. The upcoming National Security Council meeting will focus on assessing the situation and coordinating a strategic response to this provocative action.

