Left Menu

Polish President Calls Urgent Security Meeting Amid Drone Incident

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called a National Security Council meeting after Polish forces shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace. This incident, occurring simultaneously with Russia's attack on western Ukraine, marks an unprecedented moment in NATO's and Poland's history, prompting urgent discussions among officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:24 IST
Polish President Calls Urgent Security Meeting Amid Drone Incident
Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • Poland

In response to a serious breach of Polish airspace, President Karol Nawrocki has announced a convening of the National Security Council within 48 hours. This decision comes after Polish forces successfully intercepted Russian drones amid an extensive Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

The entry of these drones into Poland's airspace is being described as an unprecedented development, drawing great concern from NATO and heightening tensions in the region. President Nawrocki emphasized the importance of obtaining full clarity on the incident ahead of critical discussions.

Officials are preparing to address the security implications of this breach, which signals escalating regional tensions and challenges NATO's defensive posture. The upcoming National Security Council meeting will focus on assessing the situation and coordinating a strategic response to this provocative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025