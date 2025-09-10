Empowering Future Leaders: Insights from the ISB Leadership Summit 2025

The Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad hosted its prominent annual event, the ISB Leadership Summit 2025, gathering corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. The summit, organized by ISB's Post Graduate Programmes, emphasized leadership amid rapid global changes.

Suresh Nanduru of Accenture shared his experiences steering a team of 500 through a major European client engagement. He highlighted the importance of believing in possibilities, continuous communication, and bold decision-making despite uncertainty. Participants were encouraged to seize leadership roles without waiting for complete clarity.

The summit featured engaging sessions on leadership in AI, purpose-driven strategies, and entrepreneurial resilience. Esteemed speakers like Nandita Sinha and Gurmit Singh enriched the dialogue. ISB's commitment to fostering meaningful discussions equips future leaders to navigate an increasingly complex environment.

